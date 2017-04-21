版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon's CEO Thomas A. Kennedy's 2016 total compensation $20.5 mln

April 21 Raytheon Co:

* CEO Thomas A. Kennedy's 2016 total compensation $20.5 million versus $20.4 million 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2otKOfC) Further company coverage:
