BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition for $9.6 mln

April 20 Razor Energy Corp

* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing

* Deal for cash consideration of $9.6 million

* Acquisition will be funded with Razor's cash reserves and through proceeds of prospectus offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
