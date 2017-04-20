BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition for $9.6 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after Moody's downgrades China
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
April 20 Razor Energy Corp
* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing
* Deal for cash consideration of $9.6 million
* Acquisition will be funded with Razor's cash reserves and through proceeds of prospectus offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials gained ground thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
May 23 Results of a tight election in western Canada's British Columbia remained unclear late on Tuesday following two days of vote recounting, with a razor close race on Vancouver Island poised to determine control of the provincial government.