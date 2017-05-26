版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp qtrly net loss per share (basic and diluted) $0.18

May 26 Razor Energy Corp:

* Razor Energy Corp qtrly net loss per share (basic and diluted) $0.18

* Razor Energy Corp - average production of 3,075 boe/day in swan hills area for 59 day period between closing and March 31

* Razor Energy Corp qtrly loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
