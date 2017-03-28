版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 MBOE

March 28 Razor Energy Corp:

* Razor Energy Corp - Company's gross year-end 2016 PDP reserves were 7,687 mboe

* Razor Energy Corp - total proved reserves were 10,130 MBOE and 2P reserves were 12,651 MBOE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
