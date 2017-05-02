版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-RBC Correspondent Services and Rbc Advisor Services launch new wealth management technology platform

May 2 Royal Bank Of Canada:

* RBC Correspondent Services and Rbc Advisor Services launch new wealth management technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
