公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management says RBC Target 2017 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature on Nov. 17

March 15 Rbc Target 2017 Corporate Bond Index Etf:

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc - RBC target 2017 corporate bond index etf will mature on november 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
