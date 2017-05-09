BRIEF-RCI reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc
* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $34.5 million
* Qtrly same-store sales increased by 2.7%
* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - on track with our initial fiscal 2017 FCF goal of $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.