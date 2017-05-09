版本:
BRIEF-RCI reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

May 9 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

* RCI reports 2Q17 EPS of $0.39 GAAP & $0.41 non-GAAP; free cash flow at $10.0 million YTD

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $34.5 million

* Qtrly same-store sales increased by 2.7%

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - on track with our initial fiscal 2017 FCF goal of $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
