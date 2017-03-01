版本:
BRIEF-RCM Technologies Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.02

March 1 R C M Technologies Inc:

* RCM Technologies Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue fell 6.8 percent to $44.2 million

* R C M Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
