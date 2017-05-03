版本:
BRIEF-RCM Technologies Q1 revenue falls 1.8 pct to $46.3 mln

May 3 RCM Technologies Inc:

* RCM Technologies Inc announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue fell 1.8 percent to $46.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
