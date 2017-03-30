版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-RDM Corp receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Deluxe Corp

March 30 RDM Corp:

* RDM Corporation receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with deluxe corporation

* RDM Corp - anticipated that arrangement will be completed on or about April 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐