BRIEF-RDM Corp shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Deluxe Corp

March 27 RDM Corp -

* RDM Corporation shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Deluxe Corporation

* It is anticipated that arrangement will be completed on or about April 4, 2017

* Arrangement with Deluxe Corporation was approved by about 99.97% of votes cast by RDM shareholders at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
