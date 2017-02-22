版本:
BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings raises quarterly dividend by 20%

Feb 22 Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Re/Max Holdings raises quarterly dividend by 20 percent to $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
