BRIEF-Reading International board approved three-year business strategy

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Reading International Inc:
* Reading International Inc- board of directors has approved a three-year business strategy prepared by management
* Reading International Inc- board has also authorized a stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $25 million of Reading's non-voting common stock
* Reading International-instructed management to inform Patton Vision that board does not have present interest in discussions about possible sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.