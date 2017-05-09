版本:
BRIEF-Reading International Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 9 Reading International Inc:

* Reading International announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $69.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
