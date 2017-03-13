版本:
BRIEF-Reading International Q4 earnings per share $0.01

March 13 Reading International Inc:

* Reading International reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $67.5 million

* Reading International Inc - $25 million stock repurchase program approved

* Reading International- board greenlighted development of 3 new leasehold cinemas in Australia, New Zealand, anticipated to come on line during 2018, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
