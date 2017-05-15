BRIEF-Real Matters reports Q2 net loss $8.91 million

May 15 Real Matters Inc

* Real Matters reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly consolidated revenues up 39% to $64.5 million from $46.4 million in q2 2016

* Qtrly net revenue up 87% to $18.9 million from $10.1 million in q2 2016

* Qtrly net loss $8.91 million

* Qtrly net revenue margins, expressed as a percentage of consolidated revenues, increased to 29% from 22% in Q2 2016