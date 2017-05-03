版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-RealNetworks announces Q1 revenue $30.6 million

May 3 RealNetworks Inc

* RealNetworks announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $30.6 million versus $28.2 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $28 million to $31 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 in range of $3.0 million to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐