BRIEF-Realogy announces franchise group leadership succession plan

Feb 23 Realogy Holdings Corp

* Realogy announces franchise group leadership succession plan

* Alex Perriello to become chairman emeritus for Realogy Franchise Group

* Says John Peyton promoted to president and chief executive officer of Realogy Franchise Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
