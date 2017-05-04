版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Realogy reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

May 4 Realogy Holdings Corp:

* Realogy reports financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐