版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-RealPage acquires American Utility Management

June 19 Realpage Inc

* Realpage inc - ‍purchase price of approximately $70 million​

* realpage® acquires american utility management (aum)

* Expects acquisition to contribute approximately $15 million in revenue and an adjusted ebitda range of $2 - $3 million during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐