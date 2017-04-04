版本:
BRIEF-RealPage Inc amends credit agreement

April 4 RealPage Inc

* RealPage Inc - on April 3, 2017, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - sec filing

* RealPage Inc - amendment amends certain terms of RealPage Inc 's credit agreement, dated as of september 30, 2014

* RealPage Inc -Amendment to provide for additional pricing tier for interest rates, fees if co's consolidated net leverage ratio equals or exceeds 4.00 to 1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
