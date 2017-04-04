BRIEF-RealPage Inc amends credit agreement

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 RealPage Inc
* RealPage Inc - on April 3, 2017, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - sec filing
* RealPage Inc - amendment amends certain terms of RealPage Inc 's credit agreement, dated as of september 30, 2014
* RealPage Inc -Amendment to provide for additional pricing tier for interest rates, fees if co's consolidated net leverage ratio equals or exceeds 4.00 to 1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm