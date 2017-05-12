BRIEF-Realpage Inc receives request for additional information in connection with purchase agreement

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Realpage Inc:
* Realpage Inc- on May 10, 2017, received request for additional information and documentary material from doj in connection with purchase agreement
* Realpage Inc - pursuant to purchase agreement, a subsidiary of company agreed to purchase certain assets of rainmaker
* Realpage - entered fifth amendment to credit agreement among realpage, unit of Realpage party thereto, lenders party thereto & Wells Fargo Bank, national association
* Realpage Inc - amendment amends to extend funding deadline for delayed draw term loan under credit agreement from May 31, 2017 to August 31, 2017
* Realpage inc - rainmaker also received a request for additional information and documentary material from doj related to transaction
* Realpage Inc- anticipates that doj review process and consummation of transaction will be completed in 2017
* Realpage Inc - co and parties entered amendment to asset purchase agreement pursuant to which parties agreed to extend termination date to Dec 31, 2017
* Realpage - co, parties entered into amendment to purchase agreement pursuant to which parties agreed to extend termination date to December 31, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project