BRIEF-Realpage sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22-$0.23

May 4 Realpage Inc

* Realpage reports first quarter revenue growth of 19% year-over-year

* Q1 revenue $153.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.3 million

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.23

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.07

* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $17.6 million, or $0.22 in non-gaap net income per diluted share

* Realpage Inc says gaap total revenue is expected to be in range of $158.1 million to $160.1 million in q2

* Realpage Inc says gaap total revenue is expected to be in range of $640.2 million to $649.2 million in fy

* Realpage Inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.88 to $0.92 in fy

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $152.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $675.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S