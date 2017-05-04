BRIEF-Realpage sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22-$0.23

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Realpage Inc
* Realpage reports first quarter revenue growth of 19% year-over-year
* Q1 revenue $153.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.3 million
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.23
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.07
* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $17.6 million, or $0.22 in non-gaap net income per diluted share
* Realpage Inc says gaap total revenue is expected to be in range of $158.1 million to $160.1 million in q2
* Realpage Inc says gaap total revenue is expected to be in range of $640.2 million to $649.2 million in fy
* Realpage Inc says non-gaap net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.88 to $0.92 in fy
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $152.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $675.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.