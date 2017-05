Feb 27 Realpage Inc:

* Realpage to acquire Lease Rent Options, LRO

* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash

* Realpage Inc says transaction will be financed through an expanded debt arrangement with current bank syndicate

* Realpage Inc- Realpage expects deal will be accretive to its long term revenue growth objectives and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion