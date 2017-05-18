版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Realpagesays pricing of private offering of $300 mln of convertible senior notes

May 17 Realpage Inc:

* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes

* Says pricing of its private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Convertible notes will pay interest semiannually in arrears at a rate of 1.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
