版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 11:09 BJT

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr

Feb 27 Realty Income Corp

* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering

* Offering has been priced at a price of $62.00 per share

* Net proceeds from offering, after underwriting discounts, will be approximately $645.8 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐