2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Realty Income reports 9.1 pct rise in Q4 revenue

Feb 22 Realty Income Corp-

* Realty Income announces operating results for fourth quarter and 2016

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.00 to $3.06

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.75

* Q4 FFO per share $0.77

* Q4 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $287.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
