FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时内
BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients in phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 中午11点48分 / 20 小时内

BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients in phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients with Alport Syndrome in ongoing phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study

* Initiated screening in phase 3 portion of trial, plans to launch phase 2 studies in rare renal diseases during h1 2018

* Available data demonstrate Bardoxolone "significantly improved" kidney function in Alport Syndrome patients as measured by EGFR

* No serious adverse events have been reported in trial, reported adverse events have generally been mild to moderate in intensity

* Independent data monitoring committee reviewed all available safety data and voted to recommend opening phase 3 portion of trial

* A new molecule, RTA 901, is being tested in a first-in-human phase 1 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below