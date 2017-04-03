版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals secures $35 mln term loan facility

April 3 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. secures $35 million term loan facility

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc says entered into a $35 million loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance Llc and Silicon Valley Bank

* Reata Pharma - proceeds will be utilized primarily to support multiple phase 2, 3 clinical trial programs for bardoxolone methyl and omavaloxolone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
