BRIEF-Reaves Utility Income Fund announces filing for a rights offering

June 19 Reaves Utility Income Fund-

* Reaves Utility Income Fund announces filing for a rights offering

* For every three rights held, a holder of rights may buy one new common share of fund

* Reaves Utility Income Fund- fund may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of common shares issued in primary subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
