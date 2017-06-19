BRIEF-Reaves Utility Income Fund announces filing for a rights offering

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Reaves Utility Income Fund-
* Reaves Utility Income Fund announces filing for a rights offering
* For every three rights held, a holder of rights may buy one new common share of fund
* Reaves Utility Income Fund- fund may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of common shares issued in primary subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.