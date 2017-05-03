BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Rec Silicon Asa
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
* Says lower first Q1 revenues are a result of lower polysilicon sales volumes
* Rec silicon q1 ebitda $4.6 million (Reuters poll $4.4 million) vs loss $13.4 mln in q1 2016
* Rec silicon q1 ebit loss $16 million (Reuters poll loss $19.2 million)
* Rec silicon targets 2017 polysilicon production of approximately 12,320 mt versus previous guidance of 12,500 mt
* Rec silicon targets polysilicon production of 3,040 mt in the second quarter of 2017
* Construction on Yulin joint venture plant continues to progress, and plant remains on target for start-up in second half of 2017
* Company is actively engaged in ongoing negotiations to defer company's remaining $169 million capital contributions (in Yulin JV) until after 2018
* Says expect to remain near cash neutral throughout 2017, no debt maturities in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.