2017年 5月 15日

BRIEF-Recon Technology reports Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.03/shr excluding items

May 15 Recon Technology Ltd

* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03 excluding items

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue RMB 5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
