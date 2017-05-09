版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-Recro Pharma announces successful top-line results from phase III safety study of iv meloxicam

May 9 Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro pharma announces successful top-line results from phase iii safety study of iv meloxicam

* Recro pharma inc - iv meloxicam 30mg continues to demonstrate solid safety and tolerability profile

* Recro pharma inc - company on track to file nda with u.s. Fda in early q 3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
