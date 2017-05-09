BRIEF-Recro Pharma announces successful top-line results from phase III safety study of iv meloxicam

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Recro Pharma Inc
* Recro pharma announces successful top-line results from phase iii safety study of iv meloxicam
* Recro pharma inc - iv meloxicam 30mg continues to demonstrate solid safety and tolerability profile
* Recro pharma inc - company on track to file nda with u.s. Fda in early q 3 2017
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.