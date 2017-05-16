版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 17:54 BJT

BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining Q1 eps $0.01

May 16 Red Eagle Mining Corp :

* Red eagle mining reports q1 2017 financial results

* Production guidance for 2017 is 30,000 to 40,000 ounces of gold

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐