July 31 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc

* Red Hat acquires Permabit assets, eases barriers to cloud portability with data deduplication technology

* Red Hat Inc - ‍transaction is expected to have no material impact to Red Hat's guidance for its second fiscal quarter ending Aug. 31, 2017​

* Red Hat Inc - ‍transaction is expected to have no material impact to Red Hat's guidance for fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2018​