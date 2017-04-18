版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Red Hat names Eric Shander as chief financial officer

April 18 Red Hat Inc:

* Red Hat names Eric Shander as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
