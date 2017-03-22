BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels appoints two new independent board members

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Red Lion Hotels Corp
* Rlhc appoints two new independent board members
* Bonny simi and joseph megibow joined the board effective april 1, 2017
* Red lion hotels- current director, melvin keating, is not standing for re-election, his term will end at rlhc's annual shareholders' meeting in may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.