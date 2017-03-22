版本:
BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels appoints two new independent board members

March 22 Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Rlhc appoints two new independent board members

* Bonny simi and joseph megibow joined the board effective april 1, 2017

* Red lion hotels- current director, melvin keating, is not standing for re-election, his term will end at rlhc's annual shareholders' meeting in may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
