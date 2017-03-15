BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Corp extends due date for annual report

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Red Lion Hotels Corp
* Red Lion Hotels Corp says filed form 12b-25 with sec in order to extend due date of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k for fifteen days
* Currently expects to file 2016 form 10-k on or before march 31, 2017
* Red Lion Hotels-does not believe issue will have material impact on 2016 or 2015 operating results, nor will impact future results, but it could result in adjustment to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.