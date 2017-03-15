版本:
BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Corp extends due date for annual report

March 16 Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Red Lion Hotels Corp says filed form 12b-25 with sec in order to extend due date of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k for fifteen days

* Currently expects to file 2016 form 10-k on or before march 31, 2017

* Red Lion Hotels-does not believe issue will have material impact on 2016 or 2015 operating results, nor will impact future results, but it could result in adjustment to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
