July 13 (Reuters) - Red Pine Exploration Inc-

* Red Pine Exploration continues to extend the high-grade Minto Mine South Zone; 13.8 g/t gold over 2 metres

* Red Pine Exploration Inc - company is well positioned to fund its share of wawa gold exploration program

* Red Pine Exploration Inc - sampling and drill programs are expected to continue throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: