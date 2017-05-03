版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Red Pine says intersects visible gold in new drill holes south of Surluga Deposit

May 3 Red Pine Exploration Inc

* Red pine exploration intersects visible gold in new drill holes south of surluga deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
