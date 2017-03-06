BRIEF-Red rock resorts says Station Casinos unit entered 2nd loan modification agreement

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Red Rock Resorts Inc:
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011
* Red Rock Resorts - pursuant to second modification, CV Propco paid Deutsche Bank AG cayman islands branch $61.8 million in full settlement of all obligations
* Red Rock Resorts - pursuant to second modification, outstanding warrants to purchase 60 pct interests of CV Propco,NP Tropicana Llc issued were cancelled Source text - bit.ly/2mslA32 Further company coverage:
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.