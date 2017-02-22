版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on criminal and civil matters in the U.S.

Feb 22 Redflex Holdings Ltd:

* Company has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
