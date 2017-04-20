BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces peer-reviewed publication of positive Yeliva® phase I study results in advanced solid tumors

April 20 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill biopharma announces peer-reviewed publication of the positive yeliva® phase i study results in advanced solid tumors

* Redhill biopharma ltd says results demonstrated that drug is well-tolerated and can be safely administered to cancer patients in study

* Redhill biopharma ltd says is pursuing several phase i/ii clinical studies with yeliva, targeting multiple oncology and inflammatory indications

* Redhill biopharma -phase ii study to evaluate efficacy of yeliva in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is to be initiated in h2 of 2017