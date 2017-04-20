BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces peer-reviewed publication of positive Yeliva® phase I study results in advanced solid tumors

April 20 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill biopharma announces peer-reviewed publication of
the positive yeliva® phase i study results in advanced solid
tumors
* Redhill biopharma ltd says phase i study with yeliva(®) in
patients with advanced solid tumors successfully met its primary
and secondary endpoints
* Redhill biopharma ltd says results demonstrated that drug
is well-tolerated and can be safely administered to cancer
patients in study
* Redhill biopharma ltd says is pursuing several phase i/ii
clinical studies with yeliva, targeting multiple oncology and
inflammatory indications
* Redhill biopharma -phase ii study to evaluate efficacy of
yeliva in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is
to be initiated in h2 of 2017
