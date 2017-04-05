版本:
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma- Exclusive U.S. License from Entera Health for Commercial GI Product enteragam

April 5 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says exclusive U.S. License from entera health for commercial gi product enteragam

* Redhill Biopharma -expects to initiate U.S. promotion of its two commercially-available gastrointestinal specialty products, donnatal and enteragam in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
