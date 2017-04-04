BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma receives FDA orphan drug designation for cholangiocarcinoma drug

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:
* Redhill Biopharma receives fda orphan drug designation for yeliva® for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says a phase i study with yeliva in patients with advanced solid tumors successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints
* Redhill Biopharma -phase iia clinical study with yeliva in patients with advanced, unresectable, intrahepatic and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma planned in Q3
* Redhill Biopharma -to initiate phase iia clinical study with yeliva in patients with advanced,unresectable,intrahepatic,extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in Q3
* Redhill Biopharma -phase ii study to evaluate efficacy of yeliva in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is to be initiated in h2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm