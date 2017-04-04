版本:
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma receives FDA orphan drug designation for cholangiocarcinoma drug

April 4 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma receives fda orphan drug designation for yeliva® for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says a phase i study with yeliva in patients with advanced solid tumors successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints

* Redhill Biopharma -phase iia clinical study with yeliva in patients with advanced, unresectable, intrahepatic and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma planned in Q3

* Redhill Biopharma -to initiate phase iia clinical study with yeliva in patients with advanced,unresectable,intrahepatic,extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in Q3

* Redhill Biopharma -phase ii study to evaluate efficacy of yeliva in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is to be initiated in h2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
