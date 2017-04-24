版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma reports enrollment of last patient in bekinda phase II study

April 24 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- Redhill Biopharma announces enrollment of last patient in bekinda phase II study for IBS-D

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results are expected in Q3 of 2017

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- top-line results from a phase III study with bekinda 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis are expected in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
