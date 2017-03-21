版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Redhill biopharma reports first patient dosed in open-label extension study

March 21 Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma announces first patient dosed in the open-label extension study to the phase iii study with rhb-104 for crohn’s disease

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd- second independent DSMB meeting for map us phase iii study is expected in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐