BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma reports Q1 loss per ordinary share $0.05

May 3 Redhill Biopharma Ltd-

* Redhill Biopharma reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA ltd qtrly loss per ordinary share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
