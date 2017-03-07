版本:
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages

March 7 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner

* Redhill Biopharma - Redhill expects to initiate promotion of Donnatal in Q2 of 2017

* Redhill Biopharma - court awarded Concordia treble damages of $2.2 million, an increase from original damages award of $733,000

* Redhill Biopharma - in Jan, co announced co-promotion agreement with unit of Concordia, granting co certain promotional rights in U.S. for Donnatal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
