BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill Biopharma - U.S. District court granted Concordia unit treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, principal owner
* Redhill Biopharma - Redhill expects to initiate promotion of Donnatal in Q2 of 2017
* Redhill Biopharma - court awarded Concordia treble damages of $2.2 million, an increase from original damages award of $733,000
* Redhill Biopharma - in Jan, co announced co-promotion agreement with unit of Concordia, granting co certain promotional rights in U.S. for Donnatal
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017