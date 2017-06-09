BRIEF-Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan

June 9 Redknee Solutions Inc-
* Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in
furtherance of its strategic plan
* Says is also announcing certain leadership changes in
connection with restructuring
* Redknee Solutions - has entered into a standby purchase
agreement with wave systems and esw in connection with launching
of an about us$54 million rights offering
* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of rights offering
will be used to fund a restructuring of business in furtherance
of previously announced strategic plan
* Says plans to reduce headcount worldwide by approximately
500 employees
* Redknee Solutions - expects that majority of net proceeds
from rights offering will be used to fund associated employee
severance payments
* Says david charron, chief financial officer, will be
departing from redknee
* Redknee Solutions - in consideration solely for standby
commitment, will issue to wave a subordinate voting share
purchase warrant
* Says David Charron will remain in his role as cfo until
rights offering is closed
* Says Anin Basu will assume role of CFO on an interim basis
* Says following charron's departure, board will undertake a
formal search process for a permanent cfo
